Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.18. Aspen Group shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 71,560 shares.

Aspen Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Group

Aspen Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPU. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aspen Group by 45.2% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 470.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 52,177 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the third quarter worth $30,000.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

