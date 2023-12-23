Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.18. Aspen Group shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 71,560 shares.
Aspen Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.
Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter.
Aspen Group Company Profile
Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.
