Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.90

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 44.90 ($0.57) and traded as high as GBX 48.56 ($0.61). Assura shares last traded at GBX 48.32 ($0.61), with a volume of 10,189,447 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGR shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Assura from GBX 49 ($0.62) to GBX 51 ($0.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Shore Capital initiated coverage on Assura in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Assura from GBX 52 ($0.66) to GBX 53 ($0.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 56.25 ($0.71).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -805.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a GBX 0.82 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Assura’s payout ratio is presently -5,000.00%.

In other Assura news, insider Jayne Cottam acquired 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £327.60 ($414.32). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,810 shares of company stock worth $80,370. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

