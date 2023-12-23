Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.84

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.84 and traded as low as C$10.35. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$10.42, with a volume of 60,218 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fundamental Research set a C$13.34 price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$457.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 102.54, a current ratio of 104.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 83.86% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of C$25.41 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.1184069 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.27%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

