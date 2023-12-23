AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Barclays

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AVDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AvidXchange from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVDX

AvidXchange Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 0.89. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.49 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

In related news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $320,241.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $22,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,639,898 shares in the company, valued at $105,224,677.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $320,241.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,665,075 shares of company stock worth $24,335,501 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AvidXchange by 166.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About AvidXchange

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.