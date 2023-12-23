B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.39

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.39 and traded as high as C$4.42. B2Gold shares last traded at C$4.33, with a volume of 1,990,604 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on BTO shares. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.60 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.30 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.19.

The company has a market cap of C$5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.39.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$641.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$635.16 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 13.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3863014 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

