Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.57

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.57 and traded as high as $30.53. Bankwell Financial Group shares last traded at $30.02, with a volume of 9,783 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BWFG

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $235.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.93.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christine Chivily sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $41,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $31,455 over the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bankwell Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 8,890.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bankwell Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.