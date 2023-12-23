Barclays Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $95.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MU. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

Shares of MU stock opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.53. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $87.49.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $477,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,745,359.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,218,843 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

