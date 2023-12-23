Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.58

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.58 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 6.53 ($0.08). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 6.63 ($0.08), with a volume of 76,488 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BSE. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on shares of Base Resources in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 29 ($0.37) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Base Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

About Base Resources

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.18 million, a PE ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

