BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.30

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.30 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 19.65 ($0.25). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 20.35 ($0.26), with a volume of 32,294 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets real-time technologies in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber segment is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, edge computing, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, cyber network monitoring, and network encryption.

