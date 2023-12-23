Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $303.30

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.30 and traded as high as $320.65. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $320.65, with a volume of 102 shares traded.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.66. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $632.12 million for the quarter.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.