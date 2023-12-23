BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.56

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.56 and traded as high as $3.89. BlackRock Capital Investment shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 153,142 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $278.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.