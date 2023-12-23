BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.77

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.77 and traded as high as $10.12. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 133,268 shares traded.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
