BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.77

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.77 and traded as high as $10.12. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 133,268 shares traded.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 125.0% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

