Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $423.99

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 423.99 ($5.36) and traded as high as GBX 472.86 ($5.98). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 466 ($5.89), with a volume of 6,540 shares.

Bloomsbury Publishing Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of £380.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,792.31 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 424.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 423.99.

Get Bloomsbury Publishing alerts:

Bloomsbury Publishing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,384.62%.

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.