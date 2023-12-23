Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.36

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.36 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 8.68 ($0.11). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 130,986 shares.

Braveheart Investment Group Trading Up 5.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £5.73 million, a P/E ratio of 450.00 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 18.07 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.36.

About Braveheart Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, and entertainment etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.