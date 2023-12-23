British Land (LON:BLND) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $329.94

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 329.94 ($4.17) and traded as high as GBX 406.74 ($5.14). British Land shares last traded at GBX 406 ($5.13), with a volume of 4,250,000 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.12) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of British Land to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.16) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 382.50 ($4.84).

British Land Stock Up 0.2 %

British Land Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 345.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 329.94. The firm has a market cap of £3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.04, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 12.16 ($0.15) per share. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $11.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at British Land

In other British Land news, insider Irvinder Goodhew acquired 4,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 312 ($3.95) per share, for a total transaction of £14,623.44 ($18,494.30). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,213. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

