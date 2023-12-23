Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.35

Shares of Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.35 and traded as low as $6.63. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 4,238 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BYFC

Broadway Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $64.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial

(Get Free Report)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.