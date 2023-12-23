Brokerages Set BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) PT at $50.38

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.38.

BRBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $41.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. The business had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $3,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BellRing Brands by 610.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after buying an additional 915,857 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 15,216.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 14,912 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

