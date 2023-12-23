Brokerages Set Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target at $36.97

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.97.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

INTC opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $202.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.80, a PEG ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Intel by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Intel by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 87,626 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of Intel by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

