Brokers Set Expectations for Aon plc’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AON in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.50 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AON’s current full-year earnings is $14.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AON’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.62 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

AON Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $291.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. AON has a fifty-two week low of $280.89 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,426,000 after buying an additional 210,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AON by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,356,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,884,723,000 after acquiring an additional 158,668 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 0.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,033,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,592,000 after acquiring an additional 37,097 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,479,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,390,000 after acquiring an additional 50,290 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 14.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,340,000 after acquiring an additional 523,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.