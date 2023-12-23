BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.14

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and traded as high as $1.65. BTCS shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 412,928 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.
BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. BTCS had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 370.07%. On average, research analysts predict that BTCS Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.
