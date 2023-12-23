BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.14

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and traded as high as $1.65. BTCS shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 412,928 shares changing hands.

BTCS Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. BTCS had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 370.07%. On average, research analysts predict that BTCS Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BTCS

BTCS Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BTCS by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTCS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BTCS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTCS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BTCS by 39,627.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the period. 3.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

