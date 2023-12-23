Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock.

Bunge Global stock opened at $101.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.58. Bunge Global has a 1-year low of $87.86 and a 1-year high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

