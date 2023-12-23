Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.41

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.41 and traded as low as $11.95. Burnham shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 699 shares trading hands.

Burnham Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.25.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Burnham had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter.

Burnham Announces Dividend

Burnham Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Burnham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces for the residential heating and cooling markets.

