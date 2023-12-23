Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Holdings Raised by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $275.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.86. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.88 and a 12-month high of $279.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.68, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares in the company, valued at $21,266,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,524,594 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.