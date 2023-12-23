Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,792 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 7,981.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

CPB opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.93. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.35.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

