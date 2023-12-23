CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.12

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.13. CanAsia Energy shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 57,000 shares trading hands.

CanAsia Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$5.73 million and a PE ratio of -11.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

About CanAsia Energy

Canasia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

