Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.40

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as low as $1.38. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 6,200 shares traded.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.
Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.
