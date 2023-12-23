Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Acquires Shares of 16,900 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,351,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.6% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.3 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $488.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $463.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.15. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

