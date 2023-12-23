Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Invests $2.54 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 12.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,198,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Alphabet by 75.2% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 8,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 8,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $141.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.53.

Get Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,627 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,240 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.