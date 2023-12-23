Carlisle Companies Incorporated to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $5.19 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Carlisle Companies in a report released on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $5.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.17. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $14.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $311.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $318.74.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 76.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,862,000 after buying an additional 47,493 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 11,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,653,000 after acquiring an additional 36,413 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

