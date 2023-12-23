Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells $1,180,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $54.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 3.03. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $62.59.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Carvana by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,009 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,268,000 after purchasing an additional 62,820 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,756,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Carvana from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

Get Our Latest Report on Carvana

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.