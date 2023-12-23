Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells $1,180,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Carvana Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $54.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 3.03. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $62.59.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Carvana from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
