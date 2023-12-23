Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Casella Waste Systems worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CWST opened at $86.12 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 134.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

