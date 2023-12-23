CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.35

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.35 and traded as high as $6.90. CASI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 33,815 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CASI. HC Wainwright increased their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.13 million and a PE ratio of -2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 95.24% and a negative return on equity of 110.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

