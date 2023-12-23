Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CATY stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.89. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $45.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $193.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $224,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,989.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

