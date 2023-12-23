CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.01

Shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.01 and traded as high as $24.00. CB Financial Services shares last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 1,831 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CBFV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CBFV

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $122.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.50.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.90%. Equities analysts forecast that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 311,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,441,000 after buying an additional 56,660 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 55,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $890,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 266.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $457,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.