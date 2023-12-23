Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $175.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.55.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

