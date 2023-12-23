China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

China Sunergy Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSUNY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. China Sunergy shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 7,100 shares changing hands.
China Sunergy Stock Down 10.0 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.
China Sunergy Company Profile
China Sunergy Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solar cells and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon solar cells; and standard P-type solar cells, HP solar cells, and emitter cells, as well as solar modules for use in a range of residential, commercial, industrial, and other solar power generation systems.
