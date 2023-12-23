Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11,737.49

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11,737.49 and traded as high as $11,940.00. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli shares last traded at $11,764.44, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Trading Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11,737.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11,806.98.

About Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through own shops.

