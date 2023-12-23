Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given New $645.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $525.00 to $645.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $559.50.

CTAS stock opened at $595.24 on Friday. Cintas has a one year low of $423.06 and a one year high of $597.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $537.09 and a 200-day moving average of $509.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 321.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 33.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

