Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given New $645.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $625.00 to $645.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CTAS. Bank of America reduced their price target on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $559.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $595.24 on Friday. Cintas has a one year low of $423.06 and a one year high of $597.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $537.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 321.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 33.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

