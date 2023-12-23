Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $640.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $540.00 to $640.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $559.50.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $595.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.81. Cintas has a 1-year low of $423.06 and a 1-year high of $597.74. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Randolph Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 64.9% in the second quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,463,000 after buying an additional 27,293 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,522,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Cintas by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Cintas by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

