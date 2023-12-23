ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.55

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.55 and traded as high as $33.84. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $33.09, with a volume of 11,421 shares traded.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.55.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%.

Insider Transactions at ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

In other ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.27 per share, with a total value of $44,434.67. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,801,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,603,311.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 207,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,686,762 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 46,643 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,543,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,635,000 after buying an additional 278,098 shares in the last quarter.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

