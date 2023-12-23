Close Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,034 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,193 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 19,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 5,513 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 156,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after buying an additional 14,273 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.4% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $2,415,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,044,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,329 shares of company stock worth $9,824,853 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.59.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $153.42 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $155.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

