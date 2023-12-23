Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Mizuho

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COIN. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.76.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $175.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $178.70.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $184,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $184,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $15,493,308.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 645,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,221,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 564,364 shares of company stock valued at $74,261,532 in the last ninety days. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 231.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

