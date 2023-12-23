Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.14

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.14 and traded as high as $39.72. Columbus McKinnon shares last traded at $39.58, with a volume of 60,747 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCO. TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,181,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,642 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,862,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,205,000 after buying an additional 553,307 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,663,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,423,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

