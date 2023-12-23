Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Get Comcast alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CMCSA

Comcast Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.32.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,482,271,000 after buying an additional 9,906,353 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Comcast by 90,788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.