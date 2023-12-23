Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.46

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.46 and traded as high as C$9.60. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$9.60, with a volume of 34,161 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$9.50 target price on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.75.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$776.93 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.46.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.63 million for the quarter. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 30.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.369267 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Transactions at Computer Modelling Group

In other news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.06, for a total value of C$162,972.00. In other news, Senior Officer Sandra Balic sold 33,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total value of C$332,623.71. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.06, for a total value of C$162,972.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,500 shares of company stock worth $798,596. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

