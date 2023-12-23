Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

STZ opened at $237.80 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

