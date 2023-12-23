Contrasting Primerica (NYSE:PRI) & China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXY)

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) and China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Primerica shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Primerica shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Primerica and China Pacific Insurance (Group)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primerica $2.78 billion 2.60 $373.01 million $15.12 13.60 China Pacific Insurance (Group) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Primerica has higher revenue and earnings than China Pacific Insurance (Group).

This table compares Primerica and China Pacific Insurance (Group)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primerica 19.94% 28.00% 3.76% China Pacific Insurance (Group) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Primerica and China Pacific Insurance (Group), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primerica 0 3 1 1 2.60 China Pacific Insurance (Group) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Primerica currently has a consensus price target of $219.20, suggesting a potential upside of 6.58%. Given Primerica’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Primerica is more favorable than China Pacific Insurance (Group).

Summary

Primerica beats China Pacific Insurance (Group) on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products. The Investment and Savings Products segment provides mutual funds and various retirement plans, managed investments, variable and fixed annuities, and fixed indexed annuities. The Senior Health segment offers segregated funds; and medicare advantage and supplement products. The Corporate and Other Distributed Products segment provides mortgage loans; prepaid legal services that assist subscribers with legal matters, such as drafting wills, living wills and powers of attorney, trial defense, and motor vehicle-related matters; ID theft defense services; auto and homeowners' insurance; home automation solutions; and insurance products, including supplemental health and accidental death. It distributes and sells its products through licensed sales representatives. Primerica, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services. It is also involved in the management of capital and insurance funds; outsourcing of fund management; and other asset management activities, as well as provision of advisory services relating to asset management. In addition, the company is involved in the property management and construction; real estate activities; elderly service and medical consulting services; and seniors and disabled care services. It sells its products directly, as well as through insurance agents and brokers, bancassurance, telemarketing, and internet Sales. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

