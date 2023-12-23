CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $156.79

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.79 ($1.98) and traded as low as GBX 153 ($1.93). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 153 ($1.93), with a volume of 68 shares trading hands.

CPPGroup Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.54 million, a P/E ratio of -273.21 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 140.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 156.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Insider Activity at CPPGroup

In other CPPGroup news, insider Simon Pyper purchased 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £9,972.88 ($12,612.72). 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPPGroup Company Profile

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. It offers assistance and financial protection for cards and ATMs; flight disruption and lost luggage; phone and gadgets insurance; livcare services; dark web monitoring, identity protection, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.

