Craneware (LON:CRW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,525.66

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,525.66 ($19.30) and traded as high as GBX 1,820 ($23.02). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 1,800 ($22.76), with a volume of 12,935 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($29.09) price objective on shares of Craneware in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,640.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,525.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £636.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8,571.43 and a beta of 0.22.

In other news, insider Will Whitehorn acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,560 ($19.73) per share, with a total value of £24,960 ($31,566.97). Insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

